Social care improvements

Bosses have launched an action plan to revive the heavily-criticised health and social care service for older people in the Borders.

In September 2017, the Scottish Care Inspectorate published a damning report on the service which is run by an integrated joint board operated by Scottish Borders Council and NHS Borders.

The report identified weaknesses in the service, particularly its leadership, and said that processes in place to identify and safeguard at-risk adults need to improve significantly.

Giving an update on improvements to the council’s audit and scrutiny committee, Robert McCulloch-Graham, the board’s chief officer of health and social care, said: “An action plan is now in place that’s been cleared by the Care Inspectorate. Actions have taken place throughout and we’re due to do a mid-year review internally.

“We’re in monthly contact with our link inspector, and the inspectorate as well. Things are going okay. It’s still a little tight in terms of staffing and some of the resources that we have, but other than that, we’ve worked on the processes.

“It was a critical report, and there’s a lot of areas that need improvements, but there’s an action plan in place.”

Thirteen recommendations for improvement were made and 59 actions have been put in place.