Simpsons Malt says thank you to staff

Berwick-based Simpsons Malt has recognised the hard-work and dedication of 14 members of its team.

Staff being recognised were thanked by Simpson Malt board member David McCreath OBE at a dinner marking the occasion. Vice-chairman Richard Simpson was thanked for his 20 years of service, having started as a harvest grain sampler in 1998. Operations director Steven Rowley was also commended for 25 years of work for the company. And celebrating his retirement this year after 40 years’ service, was quality manager Chris Trumpess who started as lab technician.

Alison Inglis, Mark Eden, Malcolm Rodgerson, Mark Mitchell, Brian Williams, Michael McAskill and Steven Wiles each have 30 years; and Noel Rosedale, Neil Fleming, Pat Richards and John Coull 15 years’ service.

Speaking about the recognition Richard Simpson said: “In my 20th year working for the family business, it means a lot to be able to recognise the hard work and commitment that every one of our long service employees has brought to Simpsons Malt.”

“We are committed to supporting our members of staff with personal development and training opportunities. This is just one of the reasons we believe that so many of our employees choose to remain at Simpsons Malt.”

Site manager, Mark Mitchell, one of the maltster’s longest-serving employees, having joined the company in 1988, commented: “Working at Simpsons Malt for the past 30 years has been a real pleasure, and that is largely down to the fantastic team there.

“Simon, Richard and the rest of the Simpsons have made sure to make us all feel a part of the family, and that’s why they’ve had such a loyal group of people working for them for all these years.”