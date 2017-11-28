Significant furniture collection

Paxton House now has ‘recognised’ status for their nationally significant collection of Chippendale and William Trotter furniture.

The collection is one of only 49 in Scotland awarded recognised status by Museums Galleries Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Their Trotter collection is the largest publicly accessible collection of his work in the world and the Chippendale collection is amongst the eight largest documented collections of the firm’s furniture in the UK and worldwide.

The comprehensive collection was created with the highest quality craftsmanship by Scotland’s most important cabinet maker, William Trotter, and by the internationally famous design and cabinet-making firm of Thomas Chippendale, commissioned for Paxton House between 1774 and 1815. It contains many rare and unique items and is considered integral to the social, cultural, and economic history of Scotland and to the international history of art and design.

Key pieces include the unique mahogany secretaire, the painted suite of bedroom furniture, and large pier glasses for the stunning drawing room, and the magnificent sideboard suite by Chippendale. The outstanding Trotter furniture includes a set of marble topped rosewood tables and a unique picture viewing sofa made for the Picture Gallery.

Ray Macfarlane, chair of the Recognition Committee, said: “Scotland’s Recognised Collections are some of the most interesting and diverse collections our country has to offer. I am delighted to welcome the internationally important Chippendale and Trotter Furniture Collection at Paxton House onto this list of Scotland’s must-see collections.”

Ian Marrian, Chairman of The Paxton Trust added: “The trustees of the Paxton Trust, and our curator, Dr Fiona Salvesen Murrell, were thrilled to receive this accolade for our outstanding collection of Chippendale and Trotter furniture which is housed in a beautiful Adam designed mansion situated in extensive grounds on the banks of the River Tweed.”

Paxton House will be taking part in next year’s Chippendale 300 Festival with a special exhibition, The Paxton Style, ‘Neat & Substantially Good’: Chippendale furniture at Paxton House, its influences and legacy’.