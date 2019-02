The Berwickshire News sign on the former Berwick Advertiser building in Marygate, Berwick, will disappear if a planning application lodged with Northumberland County Council is given the go ahead.

It is planned to replace the Berwickshire News element with Tweedmouth Dental Clinic, retaining the Berwick Advertiser lettering.

The Berwick Advertiser and Berwickshire News moved out of the building in 2014 and are now based in the neighbouring Berwick Workspace.