Eyemouth, Dunbar and North Berwick Coastguard teams were called out on Sunday afternoon, May 6, at around 5.30pm after a woman was reported to be stuck on a cliff at Siccar Point, near Pease Bay

A coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also called out and lifted the woman to safety, the coastguard teams waiting at the scene until the rescue was completed.

The rescued woman was uninjured.