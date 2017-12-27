Showcasing Eyemouth High’s talented pupils

The hard work put in by Eyemouth High School was on display recently at their annual Christmas Showcase.

This year’s event, held this month, exceeded all expectations and was attended by over 700 people from the local community and surrounding area.

Eyemouth’s own green powered race car was launched at the showcase and the ambassador for Green Power, Adam Slade attended the event.

Adam Slade, whose goal is to get more young people involved in engineering, especially linked to eco energy, said: “These projects show students how school subjects can be applied to real life situations and gives them a positive outlook on engineering and what it is all about.”

The showcase saw a wide array of talented musicians and performers taking to the stage in the assembly hall (Enrichment group performing Geekside Story, Eyemouth’s Fishermen’s Choir, the Fairbairn school of Highland Dancing and school musical students).

The work of technical, hospitality and fashion students was also on show for everyone - via a fashion show, stalls, robots and speaker boxes and Christmas cakes and gingerbread houses.

Students manned stalls for specific subjects such as Modern Studies, History and RME and organisations from our surrounding community also attended: First Responders, The Salvation Army, Connect and many more.

As people entered the school they were met by the amazing sporting talents of Eyemouth’s students, from horse vaulting to rugby playing.

The First Responders were on hand to teach spectators how to save lives with CPR and the Christmas carols being played by students could be heard throughout the school during the evening. Students artwork, seasonal cards and baubles were also on display and for sale to raise funds for our art department.

Head teacher, Mr Chapman said: “It was a fantastic evening and well done to the pupils and staff alike”.

This event could not have been possible without the support of Eyemouth High School Parent Council and organisers the Rotary Club of Eyemouth, in cooperation with principal teacher partnerships Mrs Hodgkins.