Self-service checkout pilot starts at school libraries

The plans have drawn criticism from politicians, unions, parents groups and education officials, but self-service checkouts have begun to appear in school libraries as part of a pilot project, which may be rolled out to all the region’s high schools.

Hawick councillor and former teacher, Clair Ramage, has campaigned against the plans since they were unveiled as a pilot project in May and she continued her opposition by raising the matter at the full council meeting.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, the council’s executive member for children and young people, tried to reassure councillors saying: “This was a policy as a result of pupil feedback. The libraries are not staff-free zones and we’re not talking about getting rid of the library service. We’re not talking about banning children from libraries, we’re talking about what we’re looking for, what is new and innovative for young people to learn.”