Season of Music at Mellerstain begins in style with Beethoven’s cello sonatas

The Season of Music at Mellerstain starts on May 2, with Beethoven’s cello sonatas played by Richard Jenkinson and Benjamin Frith.

Their partnership has included recitals at the Wigmore Hall and South Bank Centre and several recordings. Richard is principal ‘cello with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and musical director of the British Police Symphony Orchestra and the GKT Music Society at Kings College London. Benjamin has performed with world renowned orchestras including the Warsaw Philharmonic and Halle and he recently formed the Frith Piano Quartet with Richard.

Tickets for the Mellerstain concert: £15 (members) and £19, plus optional buffet supper after for £7.50.

Contact Isobel Lafferty on 01835 864153 or at www.bordermusicandartssociety