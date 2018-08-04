Seabirds ladies charity dinner

The latest Coldstream ladies charity dinner raised more than £6000 for two local cancer charities.

It is the seventh cancer charity dinner organised by Carole Anderson, Sally Campbell, Susan Tait, Karen McKinlay and Linda Holmes and the combined total raised at their ‘birds’ themed dinners is £45,516.81.

Linda said: “What a night we had. On Friday, April 20. 131 ladies gathered in Coldstream Community Centre for the latest in the ladies charity dinner series.

“This time we were all seabirds.

“The Ex-Coldstreamers once again came and ran the gauntlet, being our waiters for the evening.

“We supported two charities this time: the extension to the Macmillan Centre at Borders General Hospital and Cancer Support Cars also based at the BGH.

“We really feel passionately about helping cancer charities, especially when the money we raise goes towards helping those who need it in the Borders.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in any way and to all of the businesses near and far who donated to our raffle and auction.

“Also, a huge thank you to Coldstream for your continued support.”

The ladies dinners over the years have always taken a “birds” theme (Spring Chickens, Game Birds, Exotic Birds, Night Birds, Foreign Birds, Song Birds and most recently Sea Birds) and the organising committee has supported a range of cancer charities over the years.