Sea safety courses are added to high school curriculum

Marine training has been added to the curriculum at Eyemouth High School.

Pupils can learn sea survival, first aid, health and safety, fire fighting and ship stability by taking South of Scotland Seafish Training Association Ltd courses. This will lead to them gaining a Seafish certificate on completion, which is approved by the Marine and Coastguard Agency.

Funding for the marine training course comes from the Scottish Government Marine Department and the European Union European Structural and Investment Funds via an Anglo Scottish Fishermen’s Association (ASFA) grant.

The funding covers the five courses being delivered in Eyemouth this spring and next spring: the timing organised to fit with the schools’ curriculum.

“These courses are invaluable for anyone wishing to go to sea commercially,” said Jim Evans, president of the ASFA. “They were devised for fishermen but cover a wide range of other interests.

“The sea survival certificate is compulsory for anyone to go to sea other than as a passenger on an approved vessel. Possession of this certificate will enable young people to gain work experience at sea.

“First aid, health and safety and fire fighting are life skills which may be required at any time and fit well into a CV.

“ASFA are grateful to the Forth Fisheries Local Action Group Committee and would also like to thank Eyemouth High School for the opportunity to bring this training to our young people.”