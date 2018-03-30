Scottish Lib Dems plan their return to represent the region

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats is planning to save his party from political oblivion in the Borders.

The region was once a strong power base for the Lib Dems but for the first time in over a half a century it emerged without a single MP or MSP after the Holyrood elections in May 2016. Then the party’s representation on Scottish Borders Council fell from four councillors to two - Kris Chapman for Tweeddale West and Euan Robson for Kelso and District.

Party leader Willie Rennie is aiming for the region to be represented by the party in Parliament once again and he gathered party loyalists in Kelso recently to start their comeback campaign.