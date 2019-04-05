Scottish country dancers raise £600

The annual charity dance held by the Duns and District branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society attracted over 80 dancers.

And what’s more it also raised £600 for Perfect Harmony, a registered charity providing musical entertainment for elderly residents in care homes and similar facilities across the Borders.

The Duns and District branch recently presented a cheque for £600 to Stuart Anderson, chairman of Perfect Harmony.

He thanked the dancers for the cheque and said that it would help Perfect Harmony to continue to provide live music.

Among the dancers were members of the Duns and District children’s Scottish Country dancing class as well as dancers from neighbouring branches.

The children demonstrated some of the dances that they had successfully performed for recent medal test exams.

The Duns branch runs weekly classes at a number of venues across Berwickshire from October to March. After a short break in April they return for a weekend of dancing at their annual May Weekend (May 17-19).