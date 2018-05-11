Scottish Chamber Orchestra returns to Duns Volunteer Hall

Duns Volunteer Hall is one of the venues included in the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s 40th summer tour of Scotland.

The orchestra will perform a lively evening of exhilarating music under the direction of British conductor Duncan Ward, protégé of Sir Simon Rattle, on Thursday, June 7, 7.30pm.

Their programme includes the exuberant playfulness of Schumann’s compact symphony, through to Mendelssohn’s brilliant First Symphony, plus works by two of Italy’s most accomplished opera composers, Giacomo Puccini and Domenico Cimarosa.

The SCO has long been celebrated for the calibre of solo players amongst its ranks and this concert features two of their finest,

SCO principal flute Alison Mitchell and sub principal flute Brontë Hudnott. Cimarosa ‘Concerto for 2 Flutes’ is a delightful work and a chance for both Mitchell and Hudnott to showcase feature at the front of the orchestra.

Conductor Duncan Ward is described as one of the most exciting and versatile conductors of his generation and he returns to the SCO after a memorable debut with the orchestra in 2016. A protégé of Sir Simon Rattle, Duncan was appointed the first conducting scholar of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra-Academy in 2012 and is now one of the most sought-after conductors in Europe.

Sharing the experience of exceptional live orchestral music-making and inspiring new generations of classical music lovers is a high priority for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. The summer tour supports this by making concerts as accessible as possible to younger audiences by offering free tickets to under 18s and £6 tickets for under 26s, students and the unemployed.

Since September 2017, almost 1000 under 18s have attended an SCO concert.

Since the inaugural concert at Glasgow’s City Halls on January 27, 1974, musicians of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra have brought music to the people of Scotland and were last at Duns Volunteer Hall in May 2016 when the audience was treated to a programme of music by Strauss and Mendelssohn.

Tickets available from the SCO website – www.sco.org.uk; in perso at April at Nairn’s Newsagent, 24-28, Market Square, Duns, TD11 3BY or by phone: 0131 557 6800. Under 18s and accompanying carers go free, please email info@sco.org.uk or call us on 0131 557 6800 to book these tickets.