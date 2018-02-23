Scottish Borders weather: Area set for heavy snow

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow right across the East Coat, with possible disruption to travel on road and rail.

The warning starts on Tuesday, as a cold spell is set to hit the area.

Met Office weather warning for Feb 27, 2018 snow and ice

It warns that there could be prolonged snow showers throughout the day, and there could even be further heavy snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The current warning lasts from 3am and 11:55pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office said: “Showers or longer periods of snow will affect eastern parts of the UK during Tuesday.

“There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off.

“Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”