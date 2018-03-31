Scottish Borders Food & Drink Directory

The Scottish Borders Food and Drink Network launched its annual directory recently at Carfraemill Hotel, and was attended by leading lights of the Borders food and drink world including Eyemouth-based Jarvis Pickle Pies, as well as Scottish Borders Councillor Mark Rowley, portfolio holder for Business and Economic Development.

The Scottish Borders Food and Drink Network now has over 85 members, including those who make food and drink and those who serve it in their hotels, restaurants and pubs.

The latest annual food and drink directory, with a print run of 15,000 copies, will be distributed across the region and will help signpost the very best of local food and drink to both locals and tourists alike.

The new website allows people to search the region by map, follow food trails and discover new local recipes and places to visit. It also allows network members to maintain their own profiles and links to their own digital media.

“The Borders is the breadbasket of Scotland,” said chair of the network John Henderson, owner of Born in the Borders. “So it’s only right that we now have a cutting edge website to promote our wares. The fact that the website will drive business for our members was always a key goal in its development, and we believe we’ve created a world-class website for what it rapidly becoming a world-class food and drink destination.”

The address of the new website is www.bordersfoodnetwork.co.uk, and it includes a link to a digital version of the new food and drink directory.