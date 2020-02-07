Scottish Borders Council urged to take action over climate change

Another month, another full Council meeting at Scottish Border Council – and another Extinction Rebellion presence at Newton St Boswells.

Out of 32 Councils in Scotland, 17 have so far declared a Climate Emergency, meaning that 3.76m people out of a population of 5.45m in Scotland, now live in a Council area that accepts that the world as we have known it, is becoming increasingly hostile to human existence and that unprecented changes must be made to the way we live.

Scottish Borders Council has not yet made the Declaration.

The Declaration is the first step to deal with the problem,” said Rebel Jennie Gibson. “It shows the Council takes Climate Crisis seriously

and so should we. It means they have to make plans to cut emissions and we can see if they do it or not. It signals the start of all of us changing how we live.”

“There are still climate change deniers to be found but there are fewer of those now. Who can deny the fires in Australia, America, and even in Sweden, near the Arctic. The ice is melting ever faster in Greenland, glaciers in the Alps are disappearing,” said Rebel Kate Duncan. “It’s more than just weather variability, it’s a crisis of a climate damaged by human behaviour. We need action now.”

Rebel Linda-Kinsman Blake offered a final warning: “The climate crisis is no respecter of borders, it will affect us all. Many are suffering very badly right now, while we merely experience warnings signs. We must heed these and do all we can to avert a tragedy of terrifying

proportions.”