Schools out taster sessions prove popular

Summer fun day taster sessions proved very popular with people from South Ayrshire who turned out in their hundreds to the event at the Citadel in Ayr.

Organised as part of the Year of Young People (YOYP) and part funded from Youthlink Cashback, which redirects the proceeds of crime to benefit Scotland’s young people, activities on the day included a range of stalls alongside indoor and outdoor taster sessions such as: free swimming, animal petting, taster sessions in athletics, gymnastic displays, making fruit kebabs, performance from Lochside Drama Group, Lego building, silent disco, story corner, footgolf, giant games, and more.

Partners hosting stalls at the YOYP event included South Ayrshire Council’s sports and leisure, community learning and development, community safety, active schools and libraries; Active Travel Hub; Ayr Rugby; GIRFEC Ayrshire; Lochside Mission and Outreach; South Ayrshire Young Scot; and the South Ayrshire Youth Forum. The Ark opened up their centre and their new café.

The event was a taster of what’s to come during the summer in the new school’s out summer programmes which runs from Monday, July 2, to Friday, August 17.

Councillor Brian McGinley said: “There was a great turnout for the taster sessions which offered people the chance to try out a number of activities ahead of the summer break.

“With less than a month to go before our busy Schools Out programme gets underway, I’d encourage anyone looking to find affordable activities for their children to have a look at the busy programme being lined up for South Ayrshire this summer.”

For information on other summer programmes visit the Young Scot website. Access to leisure discounts are available across a range of Schools Out holiday activities; participants must be in possession of an Access to Leisure card with qualifying category ‘H’.