Next week around 1300 ten year-olds from schools across the Borders will descend on the Border Union Showground for the annual Schools Countryside Day.

The Duke of Roxburghe visited the showground this week to see how preparations were going at Springwood Park where the P5 pupils will learn about rural life, food production and the environment.

This is the third year that the Fallago Environment Fund has sponsored the event which is also supported by Scottish Borders Council, Ford & Etal Estate, Greenvale AP, Tesco, Agrii, Kelso Farmers Market, Bayer, Case Agriculture, BSW Timber Group and Charity Begins at Home.

The Duke of Roxburghe, said: “The Border Union’s Schools Countryside Day is an exceptional event that’s filled with exciting activities and demonstrations that teach children about important rural issues in an engaging way.

“It is extremely worthwhile, and we know it is always hugely popular so we’re delighted to be able to provide the organisers with financial support again this year.”

Neil Thomson, chairman, Border Union Agricultural Society, said; “We’re tremendously proud of this event, which is one of the highlights of our calendar and which represents our commitment to raising awareness of farming, food and the environment with the region’s young people.

“Putting this event on is a huge collaborative effort and we’d like to thank the Fallago Environment Fund and all of our other sponsors and supporters for all their efforts.”