School’s China link continues

Pupils from Ealing International College in the Dalian region of China visited Longridge Towers last week.

The schools have been working together for eleven years and this is the third time Chinese pupils have visited the Berwick based school to experience a UK education.

Jenny Liu, principal of Ealing International School who accompanied the group, explained that the normal education experience is very different in China, where pupils are used to a much longer and more regimented school day in the city of Dalian with class sizes of up to 60.

The pupils, aged between 11 and 15, attended the same lessons and activities as Longridge pupils and enjoyed the smaller classroom experience as well as the use of the school’s extensive grounds.

Headmaster, Jonathan Lee said: “We have been looking forward to hosting the students from Dalian this year as both of our school communities benefit from the exchange of cultural and educational experiences”.

Both heads were delighted with the extent of interest from pupils during the visit; the Chinese students most interested in the breadth of practical study in the UK and being able to engage teachers in discussion. Their head, Mrs Liu, was surprised to see the youngest children in the school challenge gender stereotypes during discussions.

The day was rounded off with an engaging discussion with Pete Ritchie, owner of Whitmuir organic farm at Lamancha, West Linton, and executive director of Nourish Scotland.