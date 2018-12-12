School needs help to improve

A joint Education Scotland and Care Inspectorate report on Eyemouth Primary School and nursery has concluded that they need additional support and time to make necessary improvements.

The education evaluation for both primary and nursery classes looked at: leadership of change (weak at both primary and nursery); learning, teaching and assessment (satisfactory); raising attainment and achievement (weak for primary and satisfactory at nursery); ensuring well-being, equality and inclusion (satisfactory). The Care Inspectorate report for the nursery focused on: quality of care and support - adequate; quality of environment - good; quality of staffing - good; quality of management and leadership - adequate.

The inspection report concludes: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school and nursery need additional support and more time to make necessary improvements. We will liaise with Scottish Borders Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve. We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within twelve months.”

Inspectors described the pupils as polite, courteous and willing to learn and head teacher, Jayne Waite, said: “I am very pleased that the inspectors recognised the strengths of our children in Eyemouth, as well as the commitment of our staff toward achieving positive outcomes for them.

“We have already put robust plans in place to address the points for action outlined in our report and over the next 12 months will be working closely together to ensure these are delivered so we can continue to provide the best experiences for all our children.”

Education Scotland inspectors want to see: clearer leadership; an improvement in learning, teaching and assessment across the school and nursery; a rise in attainment for all children; and development of a curriculum relevant to the whole school, supporting children to develop appropriate knowledge and skills.