SBC ‘utterly shameful’ says tribunal judge

An employment tribunal judge has awarded a former Scottish Borders Council employee £56,581 after finding that he had been unfairly dismissed.

The judge went on to say that in the case of UNISON member Anthony Carson, SBC had run “one of the most woefully inadequate investigations of misconduct I have ever come across,” adding that “the standard of the investigation in this case was utterly shameful” and “biased”.

The judge said he found the council officers dealing with the case to be “unreliable and failed to answer questions openly and honestly”.

Mr Carson, a regulatory services manager in environmental health services at SBC since 2011, claimed unfair dismissal after being dismissed in December 2016.

He had been told that there had been a number of allegations made about his management style and he agreed to attend meetings to discuss these issues. However, he was suspended before the meetings took place and was dismissed without ever being made aware of what the allegations were.

Janet Stewart, UNISON regional organiser who represented Anthony said: “I am an experienced union official and I have never seen such a seriously damning verdict.

“This is a serious case. Scottish Borders Council conduct disciplinary procedures in a superficial manner. This must change.

“They do not give their employees the respect of a proper robust process. This case reminds them they are not above the law and it must act as a wake up call.”

Mr Carson said: ”This has been very stressful. I am pleased that the tribunal agreed with me but it’s difficult to take pleasure from this decision as I lost my job, it has ruined my career, and they put me through a lot of stress.”

A spokesperson for SBC said: “We are currently reviewing the judgement and will consider whether or not to submit an appeal.”