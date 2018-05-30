SBC to invest £3.1 million in play parks

Scottish Borders Council has confirmed its commitment to spend £3.1 million over the next four years in new play parks, skate park and pump tracks, and outdoor facilities.

Council leader, Councillor Shona Haslam, said: “Scottish Borders Council is committed to investment and improved facilities throughout the Borders and we have set aside £3.1 million over the next four years to ensure that towns and villages across the Borders receive new and improved facilities for young people.”

A report to councillors today (Thursday, May 30), sets out how the investment should be spent over the next four years and if councillors agree, new facilities are anticipated at Harestanes, Kelso, Coldstream, Hawick, Peebles, Jedburgh, Eyemouth and Earlston and in a number of other villages throughout the region.

In 2019-20, £250,000 is earmarked for Coldstream’s Home Park; in 2020-21 £180,000 for Eyemouth Bantry; and in 2020-21 £135,000 in Duns Public Park.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison said: “The council has a lot of work to do over the next four years to roll out this new investment.

“With a greater focus on reducing childhood obesity and getting young people active, it is important that we invest money wisely to make sure that this can happen.”