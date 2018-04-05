SBC team’s community project work is rewarded

Scottish Borders Council’s community capacity building team has won silver at the finals of the Public Sector Transformation Awards.

The team made it to the shortlist through its work in engaging with local communities and helping to create greater resilience, better life chances and less dependency on public services.

Established in 2013, SBC’s community capacity building project provides a range of co-ordinated community projects to support older people on a person-centred basis, while encouraging communities to create and run their own activities, including: walking football, walking netball, new age curling, gentle exercise classes, soup clubs and gardening.

The team has also supported the establishment of the Borders Seniors Networking Forum and a number of successful Men’s Sheds projects.

SBC’s equalities champion Councillor John Greenwell said: “I was delighted to see the team’s hard work recognised in this way, to be picked out from what would have been hundreds of nominees is indeed a great achievement.

“In Berwickshire we have our own team member Juliana Amaral who over the last three years has become a well known personality in our communities helping to set up activities such as walking football, walking netball, Men’s Sheds, lunch and soup clubs and many more activities which bring together people that may otherwise not see anyone for days on end.

“Loneliness is something that can lead to all sorts of issues in our elderly population and the community capacity team has been instrumental in combating loneliness in our communities.”