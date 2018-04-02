SBC is a disability confident employer

Scottish Borders Council has received Disability Confident Level 2 Employer accreditation.

The council achieved core aims such as providing a fully inclusive and accessible recruitment process and offering an interview to disabled people who meet the minimum criteria for the job.

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s Equalities Champion, said: “It’s great that the council has signed up to the Disability Confident scheme. Being Disability Confident means breaking down the barriers which for too long have held disabled people back, and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to succeed in life.”

“It’s pleasing to know that our policies and practices help us ensure that we don’t miss out on some of the best talent in our community.”

The council is now preparing to work towards the next level of accreditation – Disability Confident Leader status - aiming to be the one of the first employers to achieve the accreditation in the Scottish Borders.