SB Cares challenges inspectors’ report

The draft report by the Care Inspectorate on SB Cares’ east home service has been challenged by the company’s operations director for being too negative.

At last Thursday’s meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s major contracts governance group, SB Cares operations director Lynne Crombie said: “I’m meeting with the Care Inspectorate because I’d like to challenge some of the content that they’ve put in.

“The way the Care Inspectorate reports has changed, and we have now a restriction on the number of words they can use in each section.

“Previously, they were able to highlight areas we were working well in and the areas we needed improvement as two separate areas, but now they’ve mixed it all in together.”

The dispute comes just weeks after a Care Inspectorate report into SB Cares’ home west service revealed that care chiefs had not acted on required improvements to staff training.

Now the council plans to challenge the new report on its east home care service ahead of its formal publication.

Ms Crombie added: “Particularly locally, the inspectors do seem to pick up on the negatives and tell you what you need to improve on rather than highlighting the things that we’ve done well over the previous year, so that’s what I’m challenging.

“I think we need to get a more balanced approach because at the moment it’s very subjective the way the Care Inspectorate chooses to report on things, and I think we need to get better at challenging that and making sure that they’re also acknowledging positives.”

A spokesperson for the inspectorate said: “Our report will clearly set out the positive elements we found, but we will not shy away from highlighting areas that need to improve.

“Whilst we found some positives on this inspection, we also found some areas that are not currently good enough.”

“We share a draft of our report with providers before the final report is published to highlight any factual inaccuracies and consider their comments, but our role is to tell the public what we have found based on the evidence we uncover.”