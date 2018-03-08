Sausage drop at sea off St Abbs

St Abbs lifeboat crew’s training was interrupted this week by a visit from Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington.

The unsuspecting lifeboat crew took to the water on what they believed to be a training mission, until they were intercepted at sea by Rebecca on another boat – followed swiftly by a helicopter drop of hot Richmond sausage baps for a breakfast for the crew and their village.

Rebecca was there to give the crew a special thank you following a national poll by Richmond Sausages which revealed that lifeboat crews are one of the UK’s favourite workforces.

To add to the crew’s surprise, the whole village, including the crew’s friends and family, were also in on the secret – waiting back at the lifeboat station to give the crew a heroes’ welcome and kick off the celebrations.

Rebecca said: “The crew at St Abbs are constantly putting their lives on the lines to help others so it was a real honour to be able to give them something back and say thank you.

“It was such a fun and rewarding experience – especially seeing that helicopter coming over the horizon – and I hope that Richmond and I gave them a morning to remember.”

Euan Gibson, St Abbs Lifeboat spokesperson, said: “We rely solely on support and donations, as they allow us to continue our proud tradition of saving lives at sea – so to have this recognition for the crew from the nation, Rebecca and Richmond was fantastic.

“It was also great to be able to bring together and thank our whole community, as it really is the whole village who helps to keep us running. I don’t think it’s a day we’ll forget in a hurry!”

Dawn Spencer, marketing director, Richmond Sausages, said: “We’re all about bringing people together and are on a mission to celebrate the nation’s favourite things that make us feel good.

“Our nation is made up of some amazing people so we thought it was time we said thank you to these everyday heroes, like the amazing crew at St Abbs who put their lives on the line for others.”