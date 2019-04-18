Salaries of SBC’s top officers

Scottish Borders Council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.
The pay of Scottish Borders Council’s six top executives adds up to more than £500,000, with council chief executive Tracey Logan paid £120,878 in 2017/18.

The local authority’s next highest paid employee it the SB Cares’ managing director, who was paid £106,906, while the council’s services director received remuneration of £87,849.

The local authority’s service director for children and young people, who has since moved to Highland Council to become a chief executive, was paid £87,849, the chief financial officer was paid £87,140 and Scottish Borders Council’s service director of assets and infrastructure, was paid £84,825 for his services.

However, the chief executive and other directors agreed to a voluntary pay freeze in 2014 in order to help with council cutbacks.

The figures have been released by the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a right wing pressure group that campaigns for a low tax society, as part of its annual townhall rich list.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson pointed out that its chief executive’s salary is lower than the majority of other local authority chief executives in Scotland and said: “The council has reduced the number of officers paid salaries of over £100,000 in recent years, from four in 2011/12 to the current number of two.

“Salary levels at the council are set by reference to national agreements and reflect the scale and responsibility associated with the management of a complex public sector organisation with gross annual turnover of £300m.”