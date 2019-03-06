Rust to Rome re-run for Alan

Alan Fairbairn is taking the Rust to Rome challenge again this year in the same car he successfully completed the journey in last year.
Alan Fairbairn is taking the Rust to Rome challenge again this year in the same car he successfully completed the journey in last year.

The Rust to Rome challenge - driving a car which costs under £500 from Edinburgh to Rome - went so well last year for a Duns man he’s doing it all again this year.

Alan Fairbairn successfully completed the journey last year with Joel Prentice in their Jaguar X Type in 2018, raising £3,645 for the Parkinson Trust. This year Alan is planning on doing the trip solo, again in the Jaguar X Type, and is looking to raise around £1000 for equipment for Duns Junior Football Club.

A special wrap is being put on the car before it sets off from Edinburgh in May, and people can pay £2.50 for a space on the wrap for their name. The first signing session is taking place in Duns Market Square, this Saturday, March 9, from 9am to 1pm.

“I’m a coach for Duns Junior Football Club which I’ve been part of for over three years, looking after the team alongside fellow coach Grant Keenan,” Alan explained.

“In January 2012 I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 36 which came as a bit of a shock. But one thing that has given me a great sense of reward and pride is seeing the kids we coach grow and develop as players.

“Attempting to take a car costing no more than £500 all the way to Rome and back solo is definitely a challenge but also having Parkinsons is an extra cherry on top!”

If you would like to support Alan go to his fundraiser page: https://uk.gofundme.com/ucyw7-giving-something-back You can also follow his progress on his Facebook page The Man from Parkie Returns to Rome.