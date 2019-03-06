Rust to Rome re-run for Alan

The Rust to Rome challenge - driving a car which costs under £500 from Edinburgh to Rome - went so well last year for a Duns man he’s doing it all again this year.

Alan Fairbairn successfully completed the journey last year with Joel Prentice in their Jaguar X Type in 2018, raising £3,645 for the Parkinson Trust. This year Alan is planning on doing the trip solo, again in the Jaguar X Type, and is looking to raise around £1000 for equipment for Duns Junior Football Club.

A special wrap is being put on the car before it sets off from Edinburgh in May, and people can pay £2.50 for a space on the wrap for their name. The first signing session is taking place in Duns Market Square, this Saturday, March 9, from 9am to 1pm.

“I’m a coach for Duns Junior Football Club which I’ve been part of for over three years, looking after the team alongside fellow coach Grant Keenan,” Alan explained.

“In January 2012 I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 36 which came as a bit of a shock. But one thing that has given me a great sense of reward and pride is seeing the kids we coach grow and develop as players.

“Attempting to take a car costing no more than £500 all the way to Rome and back solo is definitely a challenge but also having Parkinsons is an extra cherry on top!”

If you would like to support Alan go to his fundraiser page: https://uk.gofundme.com/ucyw7-giving-something-back You can also follow his progress on his Facebook page The Man from Parkie Returns to Rome.