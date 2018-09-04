Rural housing issues champion

Berwickshire Housing Association’s operations director Jean Gray has been appointed to the board of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA).

For over 40 years the SFHA, the national representative body for Scotland’s housing associations and co-operatives, has been working towards everyone having a good home in a successful community, through a range of high quality, affordable, safe and accessible homes that meet people’s changing needs and aspirations throughout their lives.

At SFHA’s AGM on Wednesday, August 29, Jean was successful in becoming one of the three members who will represent the ‘Rural and Islands’ constituency.

Following her appointment Jean said: “I’m very pleased to have been successfully nominated on to the SFHA board representing rural and islands. I think I bring a wealth of experience from my 25 years in the housing sector.

“I want to ensure that rural issues are given the same, if not higher, priority as urban on the political agenda and I have a strong voice to challenge and debate as the board considers the strategic direction of the SFHA and the sector.

“I want to make a difference and I believe that working with our partners we can be heard, we can continue to build on successes and most importantly support the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Jean and the other new board members will attend their first meeting on September 26, 2018.