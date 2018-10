A £1,795 cheque was handed over to Joyce Blaikie, from Duns, local representative of Macmillan Cancer Support, at a Ferguson Heritage Working Day.

The event was held on Sunday at Deanfoot Farm, Denholm, and cash raised by the Friends of Ferguson Heritage via their Rob Gourlay Memorial Road Run. Pictured – Rob Cockburn, Willie Cruckshank, Sandy Baxter, Vikki Shearlaw, Jennifer Shearlaw, Joyce Blaikie, Bobby Douglas and Grant Meikle.