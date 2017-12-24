Rota Kids trim trail at Co’path School

Cockburnspath Primary School’s current and past presidents of their Rotakids Club took centre stage at the official opening of the school’s new trim trail.

The Rotakids after school club was formed in January 2017, following presentations to the pupils by Rotary of Eyemouth and District members Jo Pawley and Jim Hettrick and Cockburnspath Rotakids identified the need for a replacement trim trail which would benefit the wellbeing of the whole school.

At the official opening on Saturday, December 16, Rotakids president Fiona cut the tinsel on the recently installed trim trail and declared it officially open.

The event was coordinated by head teacher James Bewsey and was attended by parents, pupils and Rotarians including the District Governor of District 1020 Lindsay Craig and from SBC, councillors James Fullarton and Carol Hamilton.

The Rotakids identified the equipment that they would like, looked at costings and selected equipment in excess of £5,000. They started to run a weekly healthy tuck shop, with parents helping to produce healthy snacks; and a successful grant application, prepared by Rotary Eyemouth, to the Greencoat UK Wind, Drone Hill Community Fund administered by Foundation Scotland provided the bulk of the funding to buy the equipment.

After the tinsel had been cut president Fiona thanked all those who had been involved in the process, Mr Bewsey, parents and the Rotary mentors. The biggest thank you going to Greencoat UK Wind and the Drone Hill Community Fund.