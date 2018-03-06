RNLI aids stricken boat

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat went to the aid of a trawler on Monday morning, March 5, after the fishing vessel suffered a broken wheelhouse window.

The 10 metre trawler was on route from Kirkcaldy in Fife, to Blyth, Northumberland, and after the accident the skipper decided to make for Eyemouth to carry out repairs.

Unfamiliar with the harbour entrance, the UK Coastguard requested that Eyemouth lifeboat launch in order to escort the vessel back to port.

The lifeboat was quickly on scene, two miles from Eyemouth, and stood by whilst the tide filled sufficiently to allow the trawler to safely enter harbour.

Once secured alongside, and with no further assistance required, the lifeboat was stood down and made ready for service, 90 minutes after the initial call to the trawler.