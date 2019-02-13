Rise in Borders drugs searches

Local Democract Reporting Service

A collaboration between Scottish Borders Council and Police Scotland, the action team was tasked to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime in the Borders.

Since then, officers have conducted 172 personal drug searches, and carried out 57 property raids. Although just 37.3% of the personal drug searches were successful, more than 77% of property searches yielded drugs.

The team has also issued 632 parking tickets, carried out 81 roadside checks and patrolled the Borders in both vehicles and on foot for a total of 680.5 hours over a nine-month period.

SBC gave a £282,000 grant towards the creation of the team and a report to councillors this week says: “Mobile patrols are regularly carried out throughout the Borders by the team. Some of these patrols are intelligence led in relation to disrupting drugs supply or responding to information received regarding vehicles being driven by disqualified or uninsured drivers.

Councillor Shona Haslam, SBC Leader, said: “The council made a significant investment to help launch the community action team and we are pleased that the team continues to take action on issues that matter to our communities, such as drugs, anti-social behaviour, illegal parking and theft.

“To make sure this progress continues, I would encourage members of the public to engage with the team, through their local councillors, if they have a concern in their area.”

Sergeant Rachel Campbell said: “The first nine months of the CAT has been a success and we have dealt with a wide variety of community issues raised by the Borders public. We have taken significant action to tackle drugs in our communities, including a high success rate for premises searches. All Borders towns have received attention in relation to dangerous and inconsiderate parking - 172 parking tickets issued this quarter.”

“Officers have been completing timed parking in our main/high streets in response to concerns raised. Although enforcement is important, officers move vehicles on when possible and explain the parking regulations to the public.”