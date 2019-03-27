Revoke Article 50 Petition signatures

Almost 8000 people in the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency have so far signed the ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU’ Petition on the Uk Government & Parliament web site, which now has over 5.56 million signatures.

However, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Conservative MP John Lamont has made clear that he does not support the move stating: “The vast majority of correspondence I receive is from people who are tired of the endless debate and just want Brexit delivered in a reasonable way.

“I strongly oppose revoking Article 50 and trying to reverse the referendum result.”