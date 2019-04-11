ReTweed’s ninth graduation ceremony

Eyemouth’s award winning social enterprise ReTweed hosted its ninth graduation ceremony in the spectacular surroundings of Marchmont House, Greenlaw, last week.

Graduates of their textiles training programme were given a full tour of the restored building before being presented with their certificates by Marchmont owner, Hugo Burge, an avid enthusiast for all things makers and creators.

At the ceremony Hugo said: “It is a delight to have a small part in supporting ReTweed, which combines creativity, recycling and social purpose to help inject some energy into nurturing making-skills, self-reliance and confidence into the community of the beautiful town of Eyemouth.”

Politicians, funders like National Lottery Community Fund, Foundation Scotland, Women’s Fund for Scotland and sponsors, Baillie Gifford were also at the ceremony, during which founder direction Hazel Smith announced the launch of a new business incubator for start-up entrepreneurs in Berwickshire.

ReTweed has secured investment through the Women’s Fund, Foundation Scotland and from Marchmont to support graduates from their textiles training programme and other local makers to set-up their own creative enterprises.

ReTweed will provide an equipped workshop and workstations to women setting up their own creative enterprises. They will also provide personal and enterprise development for each participant, mentoring support and training in partnership with Scottish Borders Business Gateway covering topics such as marketing, sales, motivation and stress management workshops.

At the graduation ceremony Rachael Hamilton, MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of what they have accomplished through the textile and design training.”

“It is so important to the past, present and future of the Scottish Borders economy, and indeed its heritage! Arguably, however, the most important thing about these courses is the confidence, life skills and friendships that develop as a result of working in community.”