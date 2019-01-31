Reston station will be re-opened by 2024

There is greater optimism in the campaign camp for the re-opening of Reston and East Linton stations than there has been for some time.

After meeting the Scottish Transport Minister, local MSPs and Transport Scotland representatives last week RAGES (Rail Action Group East Scotland) members left in a positive frame of mind and posted on their Facebook page: “After making our frustation clear on how long we have been campaigning to have East Linton and Reston Stations opened we left these meetings positive that things are now moving forward to the re-opening of the two stations.

“Transport Scotland gave us the news that the stations will be delivered in Control Period 6 (2019-24) as part of a larger, longer term package of work currently being developed to enhance connectivity capacity on the East Coast Main Line,

“Commitment to the delivery of both Reston and East Linton Stations as early as practicable within CP6 is unwavering by the Scottish Goverment.”

“Transport Scotland has provided a remit for Reston and East Linton Stations and Network Rail is currently working on detailed designs and a delivery timescale.

“RAGES asked the Transport Minister to have the stations opened early in 2020 but he was unable to say when they will be opened.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson confirmed this week: “The Scottish Government remains committed to delivery of East Linton and Reston Station as early as practicable in the next railway funding period (April 2019 – March 2024).”

South of Scotland SNP MSP Paul Wheelhouse was at the meeting and said afterwards: “It is all a matter of details now on design and timings. The stations are going to be built, which is great to be able to talk about - no longer theory - and the Cabinet Secretary is keen to see them happen.”