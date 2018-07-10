Reston Station should be treated as priority

The Scottish Government’s new Transport Secretary Michael Matheson is being urged to prioritise the re-opening of Reston Station.

In 2014 the Scottish Government’s Transport Secretary Keith Brown said he hoped trains would be stopping at Reston by 2016. Four years and three Transport Ministers later there is still a question mark over when a local train service between Edinburgh and Berwick will get started and Reston station re-opened.

Concerned that no ground work has yet been done, and facing the real possibility that it could be 2025 before Reston station is re-opened, Borders MP John Lamont has written to the latest Transport Secretary urging him to take the matter seriously.

Members of RAGES (Rail Action Group East Scotland) met the Humza Yousaf last month when he was still Transport Minister and he explained to them that Transport Scotland had been instructed to ensure that Reston and East Linton stations were constructed in parallel with the upgrade of Portobello junction. Mr Yousaf also gave an assurance that RAGES would be given an update on the development work resulting from the Capacity Study between Edinburgh and Berwick.

Wanting to ensure that promise is kept by the new Transport Minister Mr Lamont said: “RAGES are now on their fourth Transport Minister and they will be hoping that this one finally delivers on the SNP’s promise to reopen Reston Station.

“Scottish Borders Council already has their contribution set aside for Reston station. The Scottish Government have £600m more to spend on Scotland’s railways, there is no excuse to delay any further.”

Rachael Hamilton MSP added: “Campaigners have worked tirelessly for the past 20 years to bring the station back to Rest on. They are sick of being told to wait a bit longer for this much needed investment.

“I hope that the new Transport Secretary will meet with RAGES very soon and put action ahead of words.”