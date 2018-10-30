Reston station delay unacceptable

The continued delay over the re-opening of Reston station is having a negative impact on the Berwickshire economy according local Conservative councillors.

East Berwickshire Councillor, Carol Hamilton lodged a question at last week’s meeting of Scottish Borders Council, asking for an update on the likely timescale for re-opening the station, which could be as far away as 2025.

Councillor Hamilton stressed that Berwickshire needs its station to ensure that young people in the area are able to access further education and employment, adding: “Residents in East Berwickshire are running out of patience with the Scottish Government on this and the delay is damaging economic development opportunities for this part of the Borders.”

SBC’s executive member for business and economic development, Mark Rowley agreed, adding: “I completely share the frustration expressed by Carol Hamilton and residents in Berwickshire.

“There is already evidence that this delay is harming investment in the local economy and that much needed housing developments are stalling because of the uncertainty over the reopening of the station.”