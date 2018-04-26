Reston Station 3000 signature petition

A 3000 signature petition calling for the re-opening of Reston station without any further delays is to be presented to the Scottish Transport Minister.

Coldingham resident Alice Fisher started the on-line petition and is grateful to everyone who signed it.

“We are continuing to push for a start date from the Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf MSP, and we hope to have a meeting with him soon,” said Alice.

“We need to keep the momentum up and keep putting pressure on the Government to act quickly and to start work in 2019.”

RAGES (Rail Action Group East Scotland) have asked for a meeting with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf MSP to present him with the petition and have a “clear no-nonsense discussion of when the work to open the station will start”.

Barrie Forrest, vice chairman of RAGES said: “It would be a huge accomplishment to witness the reopening of Reston Railway Station and to see work start in 2019. I have been campaigning for almost 20 years so to see work commence at the station in my 20th year of campaigning would be wonderful.

“We are calling for a meeting with Mr Yousaf so that we can get a clearer idea of timescales for the opening of Reston Station, aiming for work to be scheduled for the early part of the control period six (2019-2024).”

Edinburgh business owner Jamie Davidson, commutes to Edinburgh every day and is behind the campaign to re-open Reston station.

“I went to primary school here but my family had to leave for better job opportunities in the early 80s,”explained Jamie.

“Since having my own family, we decided to return for a better quality of life and for the hopeful promise that the station would be re-opening soon. I commute to Edinburgh every day by car and train from Dunbar.

“We love the area and do not want to have to leave to be closer to Edinburgh.”

Another Reston station supporter is 79 year old Eileen Anderson who worked as a clerk at Reston Railway Station in the 1960s, selling tickets that cost 10s and 6d from Reston to Edinburgh.

A former British Rail employee Eileen remembers the days when passengers used the train to commute to Edinburgh and Berwick for work, while she worked in the office complete with real fire, and she is looking forward to the day when she can use the train herself to travel to Edinburgh to see a show.