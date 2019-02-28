Residents move in to new BHA homes in Eyemouth

Tenants of Berwickshire Housing Association’s latest 30 modern, affordable houses at Acredale, Eyemouth have received the keys to their new homes.

It is the third phase of the project which was short-listed for Best Housing Award at the inaugural Scottish Procurement Alliance Awards in October last year.

Construction company Hart Builders Ltd worked closely with BHA to build the homes which were all completed within 12 months of starting on site.

They are a mix of two and three-bedroomed houses with one-bedroomed flats and two ground floor three-bedroomed flats designed for households where a family member has a disability.

The homes were designed by architects Smith Scott Mullan Associates to be very energy efficient. Because they are distant from the gas main, air source heat pumps have been installed in the houses, with photovolatic panels installed on the flats to help reduce heating costs.

The houses have been developed in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and were partly funded by Scottish Government grant with the remaining costs met by the housing association.

Angela Taylor, property director at BHA, said: “We are delighted that these 30 new homes have been built in Eyemouth to high energy efficient levels, and provide much needed affordable homes in the area.”