Rescue ends a regular Saturday exercise for Eyemouth RNLI crew

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and its volunteer crew responded to a call for help within minutes of the call going out at 10.30am on Saturday, May 19.

The crew were already on board the lifeboat and were just tying up alongside after a routine Saturday morning exercise when they heard a channel 16 VHF transmission from a cabin cruiser, asking the coastguard for assistance after losing engine power in Eyemouth bay.

Eyemouth lifeboat liaised with the UK coastguard and immediately headed for the stricken vessel.

The master had deployed his anchor and the cabin cruiser was in no immediate danger.

The lifeboat arrived on scene, which was just a few metres from the harbour, and they took the 6.5m vessel and its three crew under tow, bringing it safely alongside the pontoon at Eyemouth just minutes after the crew had called the UK coastguard for help.