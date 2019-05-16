Repair work to Priory Church

Coldingham Priory Church’s crumbling stonework is in the process of being repaired thanks to a successful fundraising effort.

The 12 century building’s stonework has been deteriorating and the repairs will involve indenting and replacing stone as well as repointing the building.

The stonework project has a budgeted cost of over £167,000, and is being met in part from the church’s own resources and the ability to reclaim VAT under the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme.

Critically, however, the project has been able to proceed with generous grants from Viridor Credits and the FCC Communities Foundation, under the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund scheme.

These grants, aided by The Friends of Coldingham Priory, complemented a significant donation from Thomas Tunnock Ltd and support from the Baird Trust and donations from the local community.

George Prentice the Coldingham & St Abbs Parish Church fabric convenor, said: “It is good to get this vital repair work under way.

“In six months’ time we expect to see the ancient walls of this important A Listed building in good order. Hopefully we will not need to worry about crumbling masonry again in our lifetime!”

The work on the walls is being undertaken by TJ Ferris Stonemasons, and the parish is advised by Smith & Garratt, Chartered Surveyors. It follows a £250,000 upgrade of the interior of the Category A Listed church in 2013.