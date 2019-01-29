Renew library books via app

Library users in the Borders can now reserve and renew items, check library opening times and more, via an easy-to-use app.

The ‘Iguana’ app, makes it easier for library members to search and reserve items, cancel reservations, renew items on loan, view payments due, and even create a ‘wish list’ of books they would like to read.

“If you’re out and about and find yourself in a bookshop, you can scan a book’s ISBN barcode and check whether your library has a copy,” explains Cameron McAulay, digital and media officer officer at Live Borders. “Why buy when you can borrow?”

From mobile phones, tablets and computers, you can send emails to your local branch from the app, and use the app via your mobile phone, to make phone calls to a branch with one click.

To access all the features, download the ‘Iguana’ app on your device and enter your pin to get started.