Redundant school buildings are demolished

When Eyemouth Primary School pupils return after the summer holidays the former nursery building will have disappeared.

It is being demolished to make way for the potential development of the Eyemouth site and the work will be done during the summer holidays to reduce the disruption it will cause.

It is one of three schools sites where demolition work is getting underway as Scottish Borders Council remove sections of school buildings no longer in use.

Buildings at the former Duns Primary, current Eyemouth Primary and old high school and Edenside Primary in Kelso will all be taken down by appointed contractor George Beattie & Sons Ltd.

The former Duns Primary has been vacant since pupils and staff moved into their new home at the former Berwickshire High in August 2017.

The contract will see much of the existing primary school removed, with the original masonry building retained. In addition, two of the older modular units at the school will be removed, with three newer modular classrooms having already been sold.

To allow for the potential development of the Eyemouth Primary site, the former nursery building will be removed, having not been used for several years.

The works at the former Eyemouth High and Duns Primary will be completed during the new school term but are not expected to impact on pupils.

The works are being managed by Scottish Borders Council’s architects team, and Councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “These demolition works will be carried out by an accredited and experienced contractor mainly during the summer holidays to minimise the impact on schools.

“A number of the buildings being demolished have not been used for years and are now unsightly, so removal will improve the appearance and enable future developments to be taken forward.”