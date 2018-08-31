Red Bridge’s temporary closure

Eyemouth’s Red Bridge will be closed today (Friday, August 31) from 9.30am to 2.30pm, for investigation work to be done prior to a new bridge being designed.

Diack and Macaulay Ltd have been awarded the contract to deliver the new bridge project for Eyemouth Harbour Trust. Their first step is taking core samples from the existing bridge abutment under the bridge requiring it to be closed.

“We appreciate this closure will be inconvenient for many, however, the surveys are essential at this early stage of the project,” said a trust spokesperson.

“Project timescales will be firmed up over coming weeks, however, current thinking is that we would expect the new bridge to be installed February/March 2019.

“Stakeholder meetings will be held in due course to discuss the project with EHT and the contractors.