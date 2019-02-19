Recycling centre changes

Changes are being made to the opening hours of community recycling centres in the Borders, starting from April 1, 2019.

Eyemouth and Selkirk will be closed on two weekdays per week (Monday to Friday) and all sites will be closed from 1.15pm-2pm every day for staff to have a lunch break.

All community recycling centres will remain open at weekends, and will be open later in summer to meet demand.

From April to September weekday hours will be 10am to 6.45pm (open later in summer period) for all community recycling centres. Between October and March weekday hours will be 10am to 4.45pm for all community recycling centres.

Community recycling centre statistics show user figures are 45% higher in the summer than the winter, with centres also used 11% more at weekends than weekdays.

Councillor Gordon Edgar said: “These changes are based on extensive data gathered by the council including the important opinions of Borderers, alongside the need for the local authority to make savings at an extremely difficult time for public funding.

“While there will be some weekday closures, every facility will be open later in the summer and during weekends.”

More information is available at www.scotborders.gov.uk/recyclingcentres.