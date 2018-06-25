Recycle your old cooking oil

Left over cooking oil can now be recycled at Scottish Borders Council’s recycling centres.

The service is now available at all seven of the region’s community recycling centres and has the backing of Scottish Water, who last year launched a campaign asking the public not to put cooking oil or grease down the sink.

Pouring oil down the drain can cause internal sewage flooding or pollute local rivers, coastal waters and beaches. Previously the alternative was putting the oil into a general waste bin, but this increases the amount of waste sent to landfill, increasing costs for the taxpayer.

The new service will see the collected oil cleaned, filtered and processed into biofuel, for use as vehicle fuel or power and energy generation.

Any household cooking oil is accepted: simply collect the waste oil in an old sealed container (not made of glass), which can then be deposited into special yellow bins at the recycling centres.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “This is a simple but worthwhile new service which gives the public an opportunity to get rid of household cooking oils in a more environmentally friendly manner.”

Scott Fraser, at Scottish Water, said: “We are delighted to support this campaign.

“Fats, oil and grease in liquid form may not appear harmful but as it cools it congeals and hardens. Every year we respond to around 35,000 blocked sewers, most of which could be avoided if we avoid pouring fats, oils and grease down the sink and only flush pee, poo and toilet paper.”