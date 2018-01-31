RBS branch closure meeting to be held at Duns Volunteer Hall

Borderers are being urged to get behind the campaign to stop RBS branch closures in the region as three public meetings are set to take place on Friday, February 9.

Organised by John Lamont MP and Rachael Hamilton MSP, the meetings will be in Duns (Volunteer Hall at 12.30pm), Hawick and Melrose, giving residents and businesses more information about what can be done to oppose the closures as well as what support is available.

Representatives from the Post Office, Citizens Advice Scotland, Business Gateway and community councils will provide information.

John Lamont MP said: “This is going to hugely impact on customers and local community organisations who rely on the face to face service you get at a local bank branch. These meetings are a chance for people to get involved in the campaign against the closures, and to hear about what support is available.”