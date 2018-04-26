Rally action reporting by Luke Barry

Duns rally enthusiast Luke Barry’s dream of being a motoring journalist is coming true as he becomes an official ambassador for the MSA British Rally Championships.

Currently a journalism student at Edinburgh Napier University, 20 year old Luke was chosen by championship sponsors Prestone, to provide live video updates and analysis from every stage across the season, alongside seasoned motoring journalist and influential vlogger Henry Catchpole.

Luke developed a passion for rallying at an early age, religiously following the Jim Clark rally which took place on his doorstep.

“It was almost inevitable I would become interested in cars and rallying,” said Luke, who has been press officer for the Scottish Rally Championship since 2016.

“They always say it’s your early experiences that shape you, and for me that was Mark Higgins, Tapio Laukkanen and Martin Rowe among others threading their machines through the lanes of the Scottish Borders.

“This really is a fantastic opportunity, particularly for somebody as young as me just starting out as a journalist. I’ll be bringing my experience as a press officer and the video productions skills I’ve learnt on my course to the role, I really can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working alongside Henry, who has extensive experience and knowledge of the motorsport world. I’m so grateful to Prestone for giving me this platform.”

Head of marketing at Prestone, Claire Fenton said: “Last year was our first year as headline sponsor of the championship and we wanted to build on our success this year by going bigger and better, which is where our ambassadors come in.

“Luke and Henry will be reporting from the thick of the action, sharing live updates and amplifying Prestone’s partnership with the BRC.

“We’ve been aware of Luke as a familiar face on the Scottish rally scene for a while and for us he is the perfect fit as an ambassador for the brand. He’s a natural on camera with a true passion for rallying.”

The championship runs from March to October, with stages in the UK and Belgium; the first stage is the Pirelli International Rally in Carlisle.