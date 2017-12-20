Rail campaigners keep up the pressure

Work has started on determining the capacity of the east coast rail line and the study should be completed by April/May next year.

Campaigners who want to see a local rail service between Edinburgh and Berwick, which would include new stations at Reston and East Linton, met with representatives of ScotRail Alliance recently to discuss progress.

RAGES (Rail Action Group East Scotland) chairman Tom Thorburn and vice-chairman Barrie Forrest met Alex Hynes, managing director, ScotRail Alliance and Jonathan Pugh, strategy and planning director (Scotland) to primarily discuss the re-opening of Reston and East Linton stations.

They explained RAGES’ aims for Dunbar, East Linton and Reston utilising a ScotRail service from Edinburgh to Berwick. They also took the opportunity to point out where there is a shortfall in services given the vast programme of housing developments currently underway, particularly in the Dunbar area.

A RAGES spokesperson said: “We welcome the news that the Line Capacity Study had just started and will conclude sometime around April/May. This will look at not just our service requirements for a viable all day service timetable, but that of all other users of the East Coast Main Line including freight.

“Discussion centred around the question of the requirement of additional passing loops for the local service namely at East Linton and Reston, the plans for implementation of quadrupling around Prestonpans and lengthening of the Grantshouse loops.”

ScotRail are planning to increase their fleet resulting in a 45% increase in seat miles.